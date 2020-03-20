Craig City Councilors vote to close City Hall as a precaution due to COVID-19 concerns

City Councilors voted to close City Hall to the public during an emergency meeting Wednesday night amid COVID-19 concerns.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Citing the safety of employees and the public amid COVID-19 concerns, Craig City Councilors voted to close City Hall to the public during an emergency meeting that was broadcast-only on YouTube Wednesday night.

City Councilors discussed and adopted Resolution No. 4 (2020) declaring a State of Emergency and Defining Protective Measures for the Public and Employees of the City of Craig, effectively closing the doors of City Hall to the public.

Currently, COVID-19 has the state of Colorado in a Tier III response, meaning it’s a statewide issue.

Prior to City Council making an official decision Wednesday night, the live broadcast on YouTube dropped, leaving those watching wondering what the decision was.

Mayor Jarrod Ogden said that due to the resolution adopted, it gives the city and city council the authority to close up shop to the public for the time being.

“We’re just trying to stay as transparent as possible,” Mayor Ogden said. “But we also want to be smart.”

City Manager Peter Brixius cited at-risk workers with in City Hall and City departments as the reasoning behind why councilors should move forward with the decision to close its doors for the time being.

“We have some workers who are high-risk for the disease,” Brixius said Wednesday night. “We need to do all that we can to minimize the risk.”

Mayor Ogden added that despite doors being closed to the public, department heads are still able to be reached via phone and email.

A list of contact information for City of Craig department heads is posted on the doors at City Hall.

Additionally, City Council meetings will still go on as scheduled, but they will be closed to the public.

“We will still broadcast the meetings to the public,” Mayor Ogden said. “We’re trying to figure out a way to have people call in in real time, or email questions ahead of time to be heard during the public comment portion of the meetings.”

Later in the Wednesday night meeting, councilors discussed local business support and available resources that could be made available during the pandemic.

However, councilors decided to table the discussion regarding local business support, citing uncertainly regarding what’s available financially at the state and federal level. Councilors will likely host a virtual workshop to discussion local business support in the near future.

