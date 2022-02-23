Craig city councilmember Mazzuca leaving vacancy on council

The Craig City Council officially has an open seat again, after council member Steve Mazzuca announced that he was moving out of the area and can no longer serve in his position.

The city sent out a vacancy notice this week to advertise to possibly interested community members.

“The City of Craig is seeking civic-minded residents of Craig who are 25 years or older, a U.S. citizen, a registered voter and have resided within city limits for at least one-year to serve as a member of the Craig City Council,” the notice reads. “This appointment will continue until the next municipal election in 2023.”

The council and the city of Craig presented Mazzuca with a plaque to commemorate and thank the councilman for over two years of service to the city. Mazzuca was elected to the city council in April of 2019 during a spring municipal election. He was sworn in and took office later that same month.

“I appreciate everything. This has been a great experience,” Mazzuca said on Tuesday shortly before the council meeting ended. “I appreciate all of you and everything you’ve taught me.”

Those interested in filling the open seat on the council are required to send in a letter that introduces themselves and describes why he or she wants to be on Craig city council. Those letters should be sent to city clerk Liz White by mail at 300 W. Fourth St. or by email at lwhite.ci.craig.co.us. Letters of interest should be sent no later than Friday, March 11.