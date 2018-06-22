Craig City Council to receive update on engineering, service projects

CRAIG — The Craig City Council is expected to hear an update from Chad Paulson, of SGM, about engineering and service projects in Craig when the council meets for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

Prior to the meeting, the council will hold a workshop, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, regarding the SGM update.

City Council's Tuesday agenda also includes the following items.