Craig City Council to receive update on engineering, service projects
June 22, 2018
CRAIG — The Craig City Council is expected to hear an update from Chad Paulson, of SGM, about engineering and service projects in Craig when the council meets for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.
Prior to the meeting, the council will hold a workshop, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, regarding the SGM update.
City Council's Tuesday agenda also includes the following items.
- Renewal of a tavern license for Mathers' Bar Inc., dba Mathers', at 420 Yampa Ave. No cause had been shown for denying the renewal.
- Approval of a conditional use permit application from Esther and Kyle York, dba Tiny Tots Childcare, at 2929 Pinon Circle.
- May reports from the water/wastewater division.
- The May financial report.
- Audience comments.