Craig City Council to receive report from water rate study

CRAIG — The Craig City Council will be receive an update on a recent water/wastewater rate study during its regular meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 25, at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

Raftelis representative Todd Cristiano will provide details on tbe water rate study, which was undertaken to develop multi-year financial plans and set appropriate user charges designed to sustain the long-term financial health of the city's water and wastewater utilities. The study proposes increases in the water and wastwater fee schedules.

Under the proposal included in the rate study, the existing rate structures would be retained for both water and wastewater services, though both services would see slight increases. These increases are being proposed to generate rate revenue sufficient to meet annual operating expenses, debt service, and capital expenditures; fund capital projects in a way that least impacts consumers; maintain reserve levels according to best industry practices; and generate equitable rates to recover costs.

The following items also appear on the council's agenda

• Approve a quote from Grainger for a replacement motor for the #3 recycling pump at the Wastewater Plant for $11,659.72.

• Approve a resolution expressing the city's opposition to Proposition 112, which will appear on the Nov. 6 General Election ballot. The proposition would increase setback requirements for oil and gas development.

• Approve renewal of a liquor license Irvin's LLC, dba Loadout Liquor, 1800 W. Victory Way. No cause has been shown for denial.

• Approve renewal of a 3.2 percent, off-premises beer license for Walmart Inc., dba Walmart Store #4377, 2000 W. Victory Way. No cause has been shown for denial,

• Approve a special events permit for the Downtown Business Association to operate a beer garden during Octoberfest, to be held Oct. 6 in Alice Pleasant Park.

• Approve a special events permit for Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA for an event to be held Oct. 6 at the Boys & Girls Club, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

• Approve a special events permit for Northwest Colorado Arts Council for a community art show Oct. 5 and 6 at 80 E. Fourth St., Stes 117 and 118.

• Receive the August 2018 water/wastewater report.

• Receive the August 2018 financial Report.

• Receive reports from the city manager and city attorney.

Before the City Council meeting, council members will meet at 4:30 p.m. for a joint workshop with the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners.