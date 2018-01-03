Craig City Council to hold special meeting Thursday

CRAIG — Craig City Council has called a special meeting at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, just before to the Local Marketing District Ex-Officio meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.

The council will consider the approval of Ordinance No. 1071, which would pave the way for the water enterprise zone to refinance one of the city water system loans at reduced interest.

Both council and LMD Ex-Officio meetings will be held at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9.