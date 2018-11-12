Craig City Council to hold public hearing on 2019 budget Tuesday

CRAIG — Residents will have the opportunity to speak for or against the 2019 proposed budget for the city of Craig when the City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in Council Chambers at Craig City Hall 300 w. Forth St. City staff and council members will meet at 5 p.m. for a budget workshop before the regular council meeting.

Rather than voting for line-items or on sections of the budget, City Council members, after the public hearing, will vote on first reading of an ordinance setting appropriations for the revenues and expenditures and making and fixing the amount of property tax levies for the city of Craig.

Council will also consider the following items:

• An ordinance to increase water and wastewater rates.

• Approval of a bid of more than $500,000 for the Roundbottom Tank rehabilitation project.

• Discussion and possible approval of $15,000 for a shop local incentive program through the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

• A consent agenda that consists of proposed actions on business matters which are considered routine and for which approval is based on previously approved city policy or practice. The consent agenda will be approved by a single motion to Approve the Consent Agenda, and council members will vote without debate. Council members may move to remove a consent agenda matter for any reason and request it be handled separately for discussion and consideration. Matters removed from the consent agenda will be placed on the agenda as an item of "other business" for discussion and consideration.”

The city will also hear the following presentations:

• Jana McKenzie and Kristina Kachur, from Logan Simpson, will review the final draft of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

• Annette Burrow, adult basic education instructor from Colorado Northwestern Community College, will give an overview of the ESL, GED, and Read/Write programs offered by CNCC.

• Craig Middle School sixth-grade engineering students will present their ideas about the world's plastics problem.

• Monthly reports.

The city has clarified its process for public comments, making the following note on the agenda:

“Regular City Council meeting agendas and council packets are posted on the city's website to keep city residents informed of City Council actions and deliberations that affect the community. This public comment time is set aside for citizens to address the City Council on matters that are listed on this council meeting agenda. Each speaker is allocated three minutes to speak. Speakers may not cede their time to another speaker. If your comments concern an item that is not on this agenda, please address the council during the public comment period at the end of the agenda. Comments should be limited to matters within the jurisdiction of the city. The City Council can only take action on matters that are on the agenda, but may place matters brought to its attention at this meeting on a future agenda for consideration. If you have documents to present to the City Council, please provide a minimum of eight copies.”

Mayor John Ponikvar said that he is working with city staff and council members to increase the opportunities for public comment and expects to hold more public hearings like the one planned for Tuesday.

To review the complete meeting agenda and associated documentation visit ci.craig.co.us/government/city_council/council_packets/november_2018.