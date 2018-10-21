Craig City Council to hold 2019 budget workshop, introduction

CRAIG — An ordinance for the adoption of the 2019 budget will be introduced during the Craig City Council’s regular meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the Council Chambers at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

The ordinance also sets appropriations for revenues and expenditures and makes and fixes the amount of property tax levies for the city.

Before introducing the budget, the council will swear in new Craig police officer Michael Cochran, receive an overview of the municipal court system by Municipal Court Judge Heather Cannon and City Attorney Sherman Romney, receive an overview of Amendment 73 by Moffat County School District Superintendent Dave Ulrich, and consider taking action on a shop local program to be presented by Rebekah Greenwood, executive assistant/finance manager for the Craig Chamber of Commerce, and City Manager Peter Brixius.

Council members will also consider the following.

• Approval of meeting minutes from Oct. 9, 2018.

• Approval a consent agenda for the renewal of a 3.2 percent beer, off premises liquor license and application for change of manager for Kum & GO, LC, doing business as Kum & Go #1903, at 700 East Victory Way. No cause has been shown for denial.

A public hearing will be held before the second reading of Ordinance No. 1079 (2018) — an ordinance amending section 13.36.055 (b) of the Craig Municipal Code concerning standards for control of backflow and cross-connection by water users.

The 2019 Budget Ordinance will then be introduced for consideration. That will be followed by a resolution to approve the 2019 Operating Plan and Budget for the Moffat County Local Marketing District.

Staff reports will include the following.

• The September 2018 Water and Wastewater Department reports.

• The September 2018 financial report.

• Updates from the city manager, city attorney, and council members.

The council meeting will will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. with a budget work session.

The complete agenda and documents to be considered are available at ci.craig.co.us/government/city_council/council_packets/october_2018.