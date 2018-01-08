Craig City Council to hear funding request

CRAIG — The Craig City Council will consider a request for funding by United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold when it meets Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Council members will also consider the following.

• Approving a letter of support to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the Collum Expansion project at Colowyo Mine.

• Awarding a bid for a water/wastewater rate study.

To comply with Colorado open meetings law, City Council will also consider approval of resolutions to designate a public place for posting notice of any meeting and to declare the Craig Press as the official newspaper of the city of Craig, Colorado.

The December 2017 Police Department report will be among the regular reports to be presented at the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 300 W Fourth St.