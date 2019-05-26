Craig City Council to hear concerns on possible rehabilitation center

Craig City Council will hear from several entities during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Craig City Hall.

Among the discussion points for the meeting are Craig Conrad addressing concerns about the potential rehabilitation center going into the former Moffat County School District administration building.

Jayne Morley will also present to councilors a funding request for Museum of Northwest Colorado and Moffat County Libraries, while Ashley Simonet of Northwest Colorado Center for Independence will give a presentation on sidewalks in Craig.

Preceding the council meeting at 3 p.m. May 28 at Moffat County Courthouse will be a joint services workshop between Moffat County and city departments.

Topics will include Loudy-Simpson Park, cemetery property, and Maybell sewage, though no formal actions will be taken by officials in attendance.

The full agendas from each meeting are below.

1A 190528a by Andy T Bockelman on Scribd

05.28.19 Joint Services Agenda FINAL by Andy T Bockelman on Scribd