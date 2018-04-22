Craig City Council to consider raises for full-time city employees

CRAIG — On Tuesday, the Craig City Council will consider granting a one-time, $1,500 bonus to full-time, permanent city employees.

The proposed resolution would use about $93,260 from the general fund to grant the bonuses. In November, City Council rejected a proposal that would have granted a one-time 5-percent employee bonus, which would have removed about $200,000 from the general fund.

The following items are also on the agenda for council's regular meeting, which is set for 6:30 Tuesday at Craig City Hall.

• In executive session, council will discuss personnel matters and receive legal advice from the city attorney.

• Council will hear a quarterly update from Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

• Council will award bids for a one-ton pickup and a hydraulic vacuum excavator for the Road and Bridge Department.

• Council will consider approving engineering costs to SGM Inc., for improvements to the Water and Wastewater master plans.

• Council will hear monthly reports from the Water/Wastewater and Finance Departments.

To see relevant documents for Tuesday's meeting, visit the city's website.