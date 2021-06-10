Craig City Council tables discussion of marijuana sales tax indefinitely

The City of Craig's Council Chambers.

After much discussion at other council meetings and even a special workshop, the Craig City Council ultimately voted down a motion to implement a marijuana sales tax during its meeting this week.

Additionally, the council agreed to table the discussion indefinitely, meaning that the Museum of Northwest Colorado and the Craig library will have to make do without additional funding from the taxes.

An ordinance had been written, intending to implement a 2% sales tax on marijuana sales in the city, which would be in addition to the 2.9% Colorado sales tax and a 15% excise tax.

Councilor Chris Nichols proposed a 4% sales tax, which Councilor Bruce Cummings seconded, although ultimately the council couldn’t come to an agreement on the tax.

“I say we collect the money that the community already gave us permission to collect while we can and complete as many projects [as possible],” Nichols said. “What do you want your community to look like? Somebody has to pay for services. They don’t just show up out of thin air and sustain themselves.”

Earlier this year, City Manager Peter Brixius told the council that the state and local taxes being generated from the three dispensaries in town would soon total over $220,000 a year, exceeding the city’s targets.

Brixius discussed Ordinance 1098, which gives the city the option of implementing a sales tax increase to help fund the museum and the library. A 1% increase in the sales tax would generate an estimated $40,000 per year, with the full 4% bringing in as much as $160,000 per year.

However, some council members argued at various meetings, including Tuesday’s, that the taxes would squeeze not only visitors to Craig, but its residents, which make up 50% of the local dispensaries’ business.

There were also concerns about how long the tax would be implemented and what the council and city would have to do in five years’ time, when the tax would likely have to be increased again.

Previously, Councilor Paul James, who manages one of the dispensaries in town noted that the state will also continue to increase taxes on marijuana when it needs money, affecting local customers even more.