Craig City Council swears in new police officer, signs confidentiality agreement with broadband consultant

CRAIG — During its regular meeting Tuesday, May 8, the Craig City Council agreed to sign a mutual confidentiality agreement with Mammoth Networks regarding the area’s broadband project.

The agreement is intended to protect proprietary information from competitors, City Attorney Sherman Romney said, as he introduced the agreement. He said it would also protect the city if a competing company were to file a Colorado Open Records Act request with the city that would reveal proprietary information.

City Council also took the following actions during Tuesday’s meeting.

• Awarded a bid for asphalt to Elam Construction for $223,678.40.

• Granted a special events permit for a beer garden at the concert during Grand Old West Days, slated for May 26.

• Renewed a retail liquor license for Stockmen’s Liquor.

• Witnessed the swearing in of Craig Police officer Junior Gonzalez.

• Received a monthly report from the Craig Police Department.

• Heard staff reports from the city manager and city attorney.

To see relevant documents for Tuesday's meeting, visit the city's website.