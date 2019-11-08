Craig City Council still seeking applicants to fill Brian MacKenzie’s position

Craig City Council remains on the lookout for applicants to fill the council seat recently vacated by Brian MacKenzie.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, council heard from Brent Huntstead, who offered his services within the first few minutes of the meeting opening.

“I’d like to offer my services in a volunteer capacity to help out in that regard,” Huntstead said, adding he served three years on a city council in Washington state.

Huntstead isn’t the only one interested. City Manager Peter Brixius confirmed they’ve received several written letters of interest.

“We’ve got three so far,” Brixius told council during the meeting.

Mayor Jarrod Ogden signaled he’d like council to review the interested parties and decide on a replacement soon.

“All I’d say is I think council take this serious and fill the seat as soon as possible,” Ogden said.

Coucilman Tony Bohrer suggested council be ready around Nov. 12.

That would make council’s Nov. 26 meeting the one to choose a replacement, so Bohrer made the motion.

“I make a motion that we get letters of interest by next council meeting,” Bohrer said, as Councilman Chris Nichols seconded.

The motion passed unanimously.

MacKenzie recently resigned from the seat he was elected to as the result of multiple charges incurred on the Front Range.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, MacKenzie was arrested Oct. 11 on felony charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, and criminal attempt — sexual assault on a child.

The arrest affidavit said MacKenzie was caught in the snare of an undercover sting operation Oct. 11 wherein a Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigator near Denver was posing as an underage girl.

MacKenzie officially resigned Oct. 17, was arraigned Oct. 18, and his next court appearance is a preliminary hearing Nov. 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from Craig City Council, effective immediately,” MacKenzie said in his letter to fellow councilors. “While I know I am innocent, it will take time to prove my innocence in court. It has always been my stance that needs of the community should come before that of an individual. The City of Craig has many challenges ahead and your focus should remain on meeting those challenges head on. I wish all of you, and the residents of Craig, all the best success in the future.”

Parties interested in applying to fill MacKenzie’s open seat on the City Council can contact city staff about requirements at City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St., or call 970-826-2008.