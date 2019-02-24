Craig City Council preparing to raze blighted buildings

The members of Craig city council will be learning more Tuesday, Feb. 26 about what they can do with any abandoned or uninhabitable properties around Craig.

According to the council’s agenda for its 6:30 p.m. meeting at city hall, a city building official will give council a presentation on the “blighted property demolition process.”

Other actions council may take include a resolution authorizing the appointment of election judges for Craig’s previously imperiled April municipal election.

Click on the document below to see the complete agenda.

Council Feb. 26 by on Scribd