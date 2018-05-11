Craig City Council narrows search for new city manager in meeting that violated state Sunshine Law

CRAIG — In a special meeting Thursday, the Craig City Council reviewed candidates for city manager and determined to gather more information about 10 candidates. The meeting violated Colorado Open Meetings Law, as the meeting was not publicly posted 24 hours before the council convened.

City manager search

During the meeting, Strategic Government Resources, the recruiting firm the city contracted to find a new city manager, presented 46 applicants to the city council.

Candidates were divided into three tiers, based on qualifications. The candidates who best fit the education and experience profile the city is seeking were placed in tier one. Craig Mayor John Ponikvar said council requested additional information, including a video response to interview questions and an internet background check, from 10 of the tier-one candidates.

Of those candidates, the council will select three to four finalists, who will undergo in-depth background checks and be invited to meet the community.

Ponikvar said he was encouraged by the number of quality candidates identified in the search. He added there were more high-quality candidates in this pool than in council's 2016 search.

"I think we really have five or six top-notch candidates this time, so I'm excited,” Ponikvar said.

He added council hopes to select a city manager within 90 days, which would be early August.

City council is searching for a new city manager after it terminated the employment of former city manager Mike Foreman in March. City Finance Director Bruce Nelson has served as interim city manager since then.

Open meetings law violation

On Friday morning, Ponikvar notified the Craig Press that a special meeting had been called Thursday to discuss the position of city manager.

After the meeting, the mayor said, city officials realized the meeting had not been publicly posted.

Colorado Revised Statute 24-6-401 mandates the council must post meetings in a formally designated public place at least 24 hours before the meeting when more than three members of council are set to gather. Ponikivar said all but one city council member, Joe Bird, attended the meeting.

"This has happened before, and we can't allow it to happen," Ponikvar said. “We assumed it was being taken care of, and apparently, it wasn’t.”

It remains unclear why the meeting was not noticed. Ponikvar referred the question to interim City Manager Bruce Nelson. When the Craig Press sought comment from Nelson, city employees said he was out of the office for the weekend.

Ponikivar said the employee responsible for making notifications is being disciplined, and the city is considering other ways to ensure meetings are properly noticed, including creating redundancy by having two employees in charge of posting meetings or by implementing a check-and-balance system.

Much of the conversation about candidates took place in executive session, as it regarded personnel matters. Ponikvar said no formal decisions were made, but council directed the search firm representative to move forward with 10 candidates.

“This would’ve been under the executive session, anyway, under personnel matters, but the public needs to know and has a right to know that we’re having those meetings,” Ponikvar said.

Contact Eleanor Hasenbeck at 970-875-1795 or ehasenbeck@CraigDailyPress.com. Follow her on Twitter, @elHasenbeck.