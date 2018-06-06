Craig City Council narrows city manager search to 4 finalists

CRAIG — During a special meeting Wednesday, June 6, the Craig City Council thinned the field of candidates in its search for a new city manager.

Council has narrowed the search from eight candidates to four finalists, Mayor John Ponikvar said. In the last round of discussions about candidates, the council selected 10 candidates to move forward in the process. Ponikivar said two of those candidates have since withdrawn their applications.

The finalists will undergo in-depth background checks and will soon be invited to visit the community. Once background checks are complete and details of candidates' community visits are scheduled, the city will announce the finalists' names and biographies.

"All four of them are outstanding in their own right," Ponikvar said. "They bring a lot of strengths that will fit well with our community."

The candidates will be welcomed to Craig to give presentations to three groups. One will be a presentation and networking event with the public. The finalists will also meet with local economic development organizations, including the Moffat County Local Marketing District, the Moffat County Tourism Association, the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and the Craig Chamber of Commerce. The candidates will also sit down with local stakeholder institutions, including the Moffat County School District, Colorado Northwestern Community College and Memorial Regional Health.

"We'll take the input from all those meetings within the community and, hopefully, make a good decision," Ponikvar said.

Ponikivar added that the city hopes to introduce the finalists to the community in early July. He expects council will make a decision on the candidates by early August, with the hope that the new city manager will be in the position by September.

Ponikvar said the search was going "great," and that he was impressed by the quality of candidates in the applicant pool.

The city manager will replace former city manager Mike Foreman, who was fired earlier this year.

Contact Eleanor Hasenbeck at 970-875-1795. Follow her on Twitter, @elHasenbeck.