Craig City Council names Heather Cannon new City Attorney; search begins for new City Judge

City Judge Heather Cannon swears in Mayor Jarrod Ogden in April 2019. Cannon was appointed as the new City Attorney Tuesday night, vacating her role as City Judge.

Craig Press Staff

A quick, thorough search for a new City Attorney came to an end Tuesday night at Craig City Council’s meeting as City Council named Heather Cannon the new City Attorney, effective immediately.

Cannon, who previously served as the City Judge for Craig, takes over for Sherman Romney, who resigned from his position April 14.

City Manager Peter Brixius told City Council Tuesday night that the City and Cannon had agreed to terms that were very similar to the previous City Attorney’s. However, Brixius added that there were a few exceptions to the contract, which includes paralegal time, and the inclusion of an hourly rate after a certain maximum hours in a calendar month. Full terms were not disclosed Tuesday night.

Cannon was in attendance Tuesday night and addressed City Council.

“I just want to say to all of you, thank you for your support,” Cannon said. “I’m really excited to accept the position. I’m hoping I will do an excellent job for everyone with me switching gears. I’m excited for the new opportunities and I think it’s going to be a good fit.

“Moving forward, I think it’s going to be a good deal for everyone.”

“This council was very pleased to find a good, qualified candidate locally,” Mayor Jarrod Ogden said. “We searched far and wide, and there aren’t many licensed attorneys living here in Craig, Colorado. We had some nudging from some of our constituents to find a local candidate, so I think they’ll be pleased.”

Councilman Ryan Hess made the motion to appoint Cannon as the new City Attorney. Councilman Paul James seconded the motion. The appointment was unanimously approved.

Following the appointment of Cannon, Brixius announced that the City will begin conducting interviews for the City Judge this week in hopes of replacing Cannon quickly.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com