Craig City Council making moves on city broadband

The city of Craig will be finalizing plans to accept a large grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to improve Breeze Park.

At the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at city hall, council may also approve a fiber optic cable easement agreement with the Yampa Valley Electric Association — one of outgoing Mayor John Ponikvar’s last acts as mayor before the new mayor and council elections are made official April 12 and sworn in April 23.

See the agenda below for more information.