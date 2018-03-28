Craig City Council funds fireworks, police vests, Human Resource Council, more

CRAIG – The Craig City Council funded fireworks, the Human Resource Council and a number of other items at its regular meeting Tuesday, March 27.

Council passed Ordinance 1073 on second reading, which specifically grants $3,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks show in Craig, $1,250 for the Craig Chamber of Commerce, $8,750 for the Human Resource Council and $12,500 to the community broadband initiative.

The ordinance also funds training and improved tactical vests for the Craig Police Department and equipment for the Parks and Recreation and Road and Bridge departments.

Council approved a second budget ordinance on first reading. Ordinance 1075 would fund curb and gutter repairs on Birch and Apple streets and one block of Woodbury Avenue. The ordinance could be enacted following a second reading at the next regular council meeting, set for April 10.

Council also:

• Granted final approval on Ordinance 1074, which creates policy for the city to collect its own sales tax beginning in July.

• Recognized former KRAI owners Frank and Tammie Hanel for their contributions to the community ahead of their departure from Craig.

• Heard an update about the community broadband initiative from Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Director Michelle Perry Balleck.

• Awarded a contract for phase one of the community broadband project to Mammoth Networks.

• Approved a site plan for Memorial Regional Health's medical office building.

• Awarded a bid for this year's construction materials to 3B Enterprises for $65,925.

• Awarded a bid for a utility vehicle for the Parks and Recreation Department to Craig Powersports. The city will pay $10,198.98 for a full-size Ranger 570.

• Heard monthly reports on city finances and the Water/Wastewater Department.

ˆ• During audience comments, Craig resident Dave Wallace voiced concerns about sediment control at Memorial Regional Hospital.