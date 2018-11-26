Craig City Council expected to vote on second reading of the 2019 budget Tuesday

CRAIG — When it meets Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Craig City Council will consider adopting the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 1080, the 2019 city budget.

Rather than voting for line-items or on sections of the budget, council members, after the public hearing, will set appropriations for the revenues and expenditures and the amount of property tax levies for the city of Craig.

“The city expects and does hereby recognize total revenues and carryover reserves of $38,382,750 from all sources which includes internal fund transfer of $2,042,420 and hereby authorizes and appropriates the expenditure of such funds in the amount of $27,631,355 which includes internal fund transfers of $2,042,420 and for the purposes set forth, in the 2018 budget, with all additional revenues and carryovers in the amount of $10,751,395 be deposited in the appropriate reserves. Funds are budgeted by city council at the fund level and the city manager is authorized to transfer by line item within a fund,” according to the resolution.

Council will also consider the following items:

• Minutes of the Nov. 13 meeting and a consent agenda to renew a tavern liquor license for O.P. Bar N Grill Inc., dba as O.P. Bar N Grill, located at 534 E. Victory Way; renewal for a tavern liquor license for J.W. Snack's LLC, dba J.W. Snack's Gulf Coast Bar & B-Que, located at 210 E. Victory Way; a renewal for a 3.2 percent beer (off premises) liquor license for Kum and Go LLC, dba Kum & Go #901, located at 895 Yampa Ave. No cause has been shown for denial of any of these liquor licenses.

• First reading of Ordinance No. 1081, amending sections 13.48.010 and 13.16.010 of the Craig Municipal Code to increase the water and wastewater rates to provide sufficient revenues to maintain the balance of water and wastewater enterprise funds.

• Resolution No. 10, supporting an application for a local parks and outdoor recreation planning grant from the State Board of the Great Outdoors Colorado for Breeze Park Development Project Phase II.

• Approval of bid for a three-wheel broom street sweeper from Faris Machinery for $203,559.

• Approval of a bid from Ambient H2O for Phase I of the turbidimeters replacement program f0r $33,612.

• Approval of Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Program Application from the Department Of Local Affairs for 2019 water disinfection system improvements.

• Approval of Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Program Application from the Department Of Local Affairs for 2019 Roundbottom ground storage water system improvements.

• Discussion and action for Craig City Council support and submission of a letter for the BLM solicitation of comments on environmental assessment Peabody Twentymile Coal, LLC – Federal Coal Lease COC-78449.

City Council members will also receive regular monthly updates from city staff and a quarterly update from Chad Paulson, a consultant with SGM, a firm providing engineering services and projects for the city of Craig.

The city has clarified its process for public comments, making the following note on the agenda:

"Regular City Council meeting agendas and council packets are posted on the city’s website to keep city residents informed of city council actions and deliberations that affect the community. This public comment time is set aside for citizens to address the city council on matters that are listed on this council meeting agenda. Each speaker is allocated three minutes to speak. Speakers may not cede their time to another speaker. If your comments concern an item that is not on this agenda, please address the council during the public comment period at the end of the agenda. Comments should be limited to matters within the jurisdiction of the city. The city council can only take action on matters that are on the agenda, but may place matters brought to its attention at this meeting on a future agenda for consideration. If you have documents to present to the city council, please provide a minimum of eight copies."

Mayor John Ponikvar said he is working with city staff and council members to increase the opportunities for public comment and expects to hold more public hearings such as the one planned for Tuesday.

To review the complete meeting agenda and associated documentation visit ci.craig.co.us/government/city_council/council_packets/november_2018.