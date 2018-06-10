Craig City Council expected to OK agreement with Raftelis
June 10, 2018
CRAIG — The Craig City Council is expected to approve a proposal from Raftelis — a firm that consults with utilities and public-sector organizations to enhance performance and sustainability — when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.
According to the council's agenda, the proposal is to help the city establish a communications strategy and facilitate a community open house pertaining to the upcoming Water Rate Study.
Consideration of the proposal follows a discussion between Raftelis and council members held May 30.
Tuesday's City Council agenda also includes the following items.
- Award of material bids required for a water main replacement projkect.
- Discuss and possibly take action on a proposal to purchase handheld portable radios.
- Discuss and possibly take action on a proposal from the Employers' Council regarding a salary and compesation survey.
- Approve a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding in TIGER grant application pertaining to the Colorado Highway 13 corridor.
- Hear the May report from the Craig Police Department.
- Hear reports from the acting city manager and the city attorney.
- Hear council reports.
- Consider renewal of at 3.2 percent beer/liquor license for Mini Mart Inc., DBA Loaf 'n Jug, at 2441 W. Victory Way. No cause has been shown for denial.
- Award a commendation to Cpl. Brian Gonzales, of the Craig Police Department.
- Hear comments from the audience.
- Convene an executive session, pursuant to CRS 24-6-402 (4)(f)(I) to discuss personnel matters and pursuant to CRS 24-6-402 (4)(b) to receive legal advice from the city attorney about specific legal questions.
For the full agenda and meeting packet, visit the city of Craig website.