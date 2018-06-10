Craig City Council expected to OK agreement with Raftelis

CRAIG — The Craig City Council is expected to approve a proposal from Raftelis — a firm that consults with utilities and public-sector organizations to enhance performance and sustainability — when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

According to the council's agenda, the proposal is to help the city establish a communications strategy and facilitate a community open house pertaining to the upcoming Water Rate Study.

Consideration of the proposal follows a discussion between Raftelis and council members held May 30.

Tuesday's City Council agenda also includes the following items.

Award of material bids required for a water main replacement projkect.

Discuss and possibly take action on a proposal to purchase handheld portable radios.

Discuss and possibly take action on a proposal from the Employers' Council regarding a salary and compesation survey.

Approve a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding in TIGER grant application pertaining to the Colorado Highway 13 corridor.

Hear the May report from the Craig Police Department.

Hear reports from the acting city manager and the city attorney.

Hear council reports.

Consider renewal of at 3.2 percent beer/liquor license for Mini Mart Inc., DBA Loaf 'n Jug, at 2441 W. Victory Way. No cause has been shown for denial.

Award a commendation to Cpl. Brian Gonzales, of the Craig Police Department.

Hear comments from the audience.

Convene an executive session, pursuant to CRS 24-6-402 (4)(f)(I) to discuss personnel matters and pursuant to CRS 24-6-402 (4)(b) to receive legal advice from the city attorney about specific legal questions.

For the full agenda and meeting packet, visit the city of Craig website.