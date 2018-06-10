 Craig City Council expected to OK agreement with Raftelis | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig City Council expected to OK agreement with Raftelis

Craig Press staff report

CRAIG — The Craig City Council is expected to approve a proposal from Raftelis — a firm that consults with utilities and public-sector organizations to enhance performance and sustainability — when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

According to the council's agenda, the proposal is to help the city establish a communications strategy and facilitate a community open house pertaining to the upcoming Water Rate Study.

Consideration of the proposal follows a discussion between Raftelis and council members held May 30.

Tuesday's City Council agenda also includes the following items.

  • Award of material bids required for a water main replacement projkect.
  • Discuss and possibly take action on a proposal to purchase handheld portable radios.
  • Discuss and possibly take action on a proposal from the Employers' Council regarding a salary and compesation survey.
  • Approve a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation regarding in TIGER grant application pertaining to the Colorado Highway 13 corridor.
  • Hear the May report from the Craig Police Department.
  • Hear reports from the acting city manager and the city attorney.
  • Hear council reports.
  • Consider renewal of at 3.2 percent beer/liquor license for Mini Mart Inc., DBA Loaf 'n Jug, at 2441 W. Victory Way. No cause has been shown for denial.
  • Award a commendation to Cpl. Brian Gonzales, of the Craig Police Department.
  • Hear comments from the audience.
  • Convene an executive session, pursuant to CRS 24-6-402 (4)(f)(I) to discuss personnel matters and pursuant to CRS 24-6-402 (4)(b) to receive legal advice from the city attorney about specific legal questions.

For the full agenda and meeting packet, visit the city of Craig website.