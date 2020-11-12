Craig City Council completes first reading of proposed 2021 budget

Council Chambers at City Hall.

City of Craig

Members of Craig City Council kicked off a busy meeting Tuesday night by approving the first reading of Ordinance No. 1118, an ordinance adopting the 2021 budget and setting appropriations for the revenues and expenditures, and making and fixing the amount of property tax levies, for the City of Craig starting January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021.

During a brief public hearing session, community member Vicki Huyser asked Mayor Jarrod Ogden to confirm to the public that the property tax levies have remained the same. Mayor Ogden quickly confirmed that the property tax levies remain the same in the 2021 budget, staying at $1,276,940, which was the same number in the 2020 budget.

Aside from the property tax levies, City Finance Director Bruce Nelson did provide an update before councilors voted on the first reading, stating that the city added a grant for the Economic Development Coordinator’s position, as well as adding a spot in the budget for the Solar Net Metering project.

The proposed budget can be viewed on the city’s website. Currently, the 2021 City of Craig budget sits just over $30 million, with more than $16 million budgeted for general funds.

In a vote to approve the first reading, Councilman Paul James was the lone member of council to vote against the first reading.

CITY INTRODUCES POSSIBLE INCREASE IN LANDFILL FEES

Following the first reading of Ordinance No. 1118, City Council then heard the introduction of Ordinance No. 1119 (2020) from Nelson, who stated that it’s an ordinance adopting new landfill fees and updating Residential and Commercial Refuse Collection Fees.

“Landfill fees will be going up; the county will be raising fees $5 a ton, and so what we did is we went back through per container and weight size and redistributed that and found that that was going to cost approximately $50,000 more a year, so we went back and reallocated towards residential, commercial, construction based on their tonnage and size, so that’s what this ordinance addresses,” Nelson said to city council.

According to Nelson, the price per month for a residential can will go up 50 cents in the proposed ordinance, while a 2-yard dumpster would go up $2.16, a 3-yard dumpster would increase 33.33, a 4-yard dumpster would increase $4.33, a 6-yard dumpster would increase $6.49, and an 8-yard would increase $8.66.

Mayor Ogden asked Nelson if the city was still committed to having rear-load pickups continue to go through town, which Nelson said the ordinance would not affect.

“With the landfill going to raise their fees up there, we just wanted to match that,” Nelson said.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com