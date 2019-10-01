Craig City Council budget retreat Thursday
Craig Press Staff
Craig City Council announced it will host a budget retreat from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Craig Hotel, formerly Hampton Inn & Suites, 377 Cedar Court.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss details of the 2020 City of Craig budget.
Council members and city staff will be in attendance, no formal action will be taken.
