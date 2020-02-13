Craig City Council awards bids for new police cruisers, street sweeper

Craig residents will see the city roll out some new vehicles later this year.

On Tuesday night, City Council awarded bids for a new three-wheel brush street sweeper, and a bid for four new police cruisers for the Craig Police Department.

The Road & Bridge department will receive a new three-wheel street sweeper from Faris Machinery for $239,255, according to Road & Bridge and Solid Waste Department Director Randy Call. Call added that all but one of the street sweeps the Road & Bridge department has is from Faris Machinery.

The $239,255 bid comes in well below the allotted budget of $250,000, saving the city roughly nearly $12,000 on the purchase of the new street sweeper.

The city also approved a bid of $26,250 for a half-ton pickup truck from Victory Motors to be used by the city and the county in a joint purchase.

“It’s about 1,250 over budget,” Call told city council. “But Marlin (Eckoff, Craig’s building inspector) believes he can absorb that money on other line items throughout the year.”

While the city’s Road & Bridge and Building departments were awarded new vehicles, the Craig Police Department will get an upgrade on patrol vehicles as city council awarded a bid of $116,680 to Victory Motors for the purchase of four new patrol vehicles, replacing three 2008 Ford Expeditions and one 2010 Ford Expedition the police department currently uses.

Additionally, Call said the cost to equip each vehicle will be roughly $7,800 apiece, running the total to nearly $150,000.

Craig Police Chief Jerry DeLong said that the new patrol vehicles, which will be Dodge Rams, will be better in the long for the department, rather than the previous SUVs.

“I think overall that they’re more effective and will allow us to save some in fuel consumption,” DeLong said. “We’re not talking about nine or 10 miles difference, we’re looking at one or two miles in fuel consumption, but when you put on 9,000 miles a year, that makes a difference.”

The budget for the police patrol vehicles was around $156,000, so the bid and the equipping of the vehicles comes in around $7,000 under budget.

Aside from awarding bids for vehicles, city council approved a bid of $85,600 for the 2020 Construction Materials for the Road & Bridge, Water/Wastewater departments from Elam Construction, and awarded a bid of $48,800 for two Worthington pumps for the water department.

