Craig City Council approves retail marijuana license for Honey Bear Apothecary

Council Chambers at City Hall.

City of Craig

Craig City Councilors approved a fifth retail marijuana license Tuesday night by a vote of 5-1, giving GowerHadley Enterprises LLC — doing business as Honey Bear Apothecary — the coveted license.

Honey Bear Apothecary will be located at 227 E. Victory Way, taking over the former Quality Plus one-hour photo shop heading west into town.

Bryan Gower and Shaun Hadley will own and operate the new marijuana shop once the business opens its doors.

“I’m really, really excited,” Hadley told councilors Tuesday night in the public session prior to the vote. “This has been a really long road [to get to this point], and it’s pretty surreal to be here. I just appreciate all that you guys have done regarding cannabis in Craig, period.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Before councilors voted on the approval of the license, Councilman Chris Nichols asked Gower and Hadley about a line on their license application, where the pair stated that they’ll have projects “mainly sourced through our attached OPC grow.”

“What is that OPC grow?” Nichols asked. “Because in [Craig Police Department Captain] Bill Leonard’s report, it states that there’s no grow cultivation on site; so what does that mean?”

Gower stepped in to answer Councilman Nichols’ question.

“I own an OPC and an MPI in Denver, and I will be kind of supporting the Honey Bear Apothecary,” Gower said.

“You mean you’ll be sourcing through that, but the product isn’t grown locally, right?” Councilman Nichols asked.

“That’s correct,” Gower answered.

A motion to approve the license for the Honey Bear Apothecary was made by Councilman Steve Mazzuca and seconded by Councilman Ryan Hess. The approval passed by a vote of 5-1 with Councilman Paul James abstaining, and Councilman Tony Bohrer voting no.

When reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Hadley said that he hopes the shop on E. Victory Way opens by the end of May, but with Honey Bear Apothecary needing to go through a number of steps with the state, the new shop could be looking at sometime in June to open its doors.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com