Craig city council approves new budget measures

CRAIG — During Tuesday's regular meeting of the Craig City Council, which was largely overshadowed by council's intended termination of City Manager Mike Foreman in executive session, council members approved several measures that impact the city budget.

The first, Ordinance 1072, was approved on second reading. The ordinance funds several projects and purchases that were eliminated in previous budget cycles. These include training and tactical vests for the police department, additional development in the Breeze Street Park, repairs and improvements to street drains, alleys and water plant security systems, a new hydraulic excavator for the Road and Bridge Department and a new garbage truck.

Amid the 2017 budget cuts, many line items were funded at 50 percent of the amount requested. Another ordinance, Ordinance 1074, would fund many of these requests at 65 percent of the $771,750 requested, meaning council would spread about $501,637 between all requests. Increases to individual line items will be evaluated, and some line items could receive more or less than 65 percent of the funding requested.

Modifications to the ordinance could still be made, as it must be approved during a second reading at city council's next regular meeting. If approved, the ordinance could fund fireworks for the Independence Day fireworks show, provide additional money for the Human Resources Council and allow a contribution to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. The ordinance would also finance the demolition of some condemned properties in the city.

City council also approved Ordinance 1073, which creates city policy for collection of sales tax. In July, the city will begin collecting the 1.75 percent sales tax approved by voters in November.

Council also took the following actions during Tuesday's meeting.

• Awarded a bid for a new mini-excavator for the water department to Wagner Equipment out of Hayden in the amount of $53,036. Wagner was the second-lowest bid. Council selected this company over Riverbend Machinery, the lowest bidder, due to the additional costs that would be incurred in paying for service calls, as the city would have to pay more for travel expenses for service calls from the company based in Grand Junction.

• Appointed Michelle Balleck to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Heard planned updates for the water and wastewater departments.

• During audience comments, Tammie Thompson-Booker provided an update from the Moffat County Tourism Association.

• Police Chief Jerry DeLong provided the Craig Police Department's 2017 annual report and February monthly report.