Craig City Council approves grant, purchase for police equipment, including radios, firearms

In addition to a large sum going toward POST certification for new officers, the city of Craig is also budgeting investments in supplies for the Craig Police Department.

Initially, grant funding from the Department of Local Affairs to buy new radios for police vehicles was denied, but Chief Michael Cochran said that last week, DOLA reached out and said that if CPD can get approval from the city before the end of 2021, $20,889 can be allocated and spent. Specifically, DOLA money will go toward the purchase of eight Kenwood Viking Radios. The radios would be 100% funded by the grant, with no requirements for matching dollars.

Currently, some CPD vehicles do not have radios, and others have faulty ones, Cochran said.

“We have purchased four that came with the allotment last year for the cars that we were supposed to get this year, so that’s 12 (radios in possession). Then (Colorado State Patrol) donated five, so we have 17,” Cochran said. “The hopes are that we can pick up occasional radios here and there. That leaves us about six vehicles (without radios), which are primarily administrative, so that’s not our concern right now. Patrol is the biggest concern. It is very much an officer safety issue.”

Cochran said that even in the city limits there are dead zones for the communication devices that officers do have, so having mobile radios outfitted to all vehicles will be beneficial for the department. Mayor Ryan Hess, who also works for the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, said that next year, the council should discuss the possibility of funding all of the vehicles.

“I will add that we had an incident three months ago where Captain Conrad called us all the way out to a pursuit that ended up just north of Meeker,” Hess said. “When it comes to the officer safety issue, those radios are meant for broadcasting outlets in remote areas. They’ve been running without in-car radios for several years now. We have had a number of incidents that I’m aware of where it would be nice for the officers to have those mobile radios.”

In addition to the radios, the council also approved a request to purchase over $45,000 worth of firearms for the department. Budgeted in the 2022 Craig city budget, the allocation will be used to buy 22 Patrol Rifles and 22 handguns. The total capital project request was for $71,677, and the remaining funds will be used to purchase lights for the rifles and handguns, holsters, slings and ammo pouches. The guns will be purchased from ProForce Law Enforcement Inc., located in Arizona.