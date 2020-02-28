Craig City Council approves equipment bids for Road & Bridge, Parks & Rec departments
Just two weeks after approving bids for new police cruisers and a street sweeper, Craig City Council added to the list of new equipment purchased for city use, approving bids for a new Hook Lift truck and system and a Street Flusher cab & chassis and body for the Road & Bridge and Solid Waste departments.
Craig City Council also approved a bid for a new infield groomer for Parks & Recreation in what turned out to be a busy, length council meeting Tuesday night.
The first approval of a bid went to the Solid Waste department Tuesday night, as City Council voted to approve an $87,410.00 bid from McCandless Truck Center for a cab & chassis for a hook lift truck.
McCandless Truck Center came in with a bid that fit all the criteria the department was looking for, leading to the approval from council.
City Council then approved a follow-up bid from Elite Equipment for a new hook lift system for the Solid Waste department at $63,400.00. The bid from Elite Equipment was the lowest bid, according to Road & Bridge Director Randy Call.
One meeting after receiving approval to buy a new street sweeper, the Road & Bridge department then pursued a new street flusher to help control dirt and dust. City Council approved bids for the street flusher cab & chassis from Transwest Trucks at $105,325.00, and a $126,540.00 bid from Faris Machinery for the street flusher body.
Both bids were the lowest the city received.
Moving away from vehicles, City Council then approved a bid of $17,461.00 from Potestio Brothers for an infield groomer, which Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Dennison said will be used on the infields at Woodbury Park.
