Craig City Council approves equipment bids for Road & Bridge, Parks & Rec departments

Scott Shaffer, an equipment operator with the Craig road and bridge department, sweeps Mack Lane near Mariana Way on Thursday morning in Craig. Co-worker Dwayne Gonzales said this is the first time in his 14 years with road and bridge that the sweepers were running the first week of March.

Joe Moylan

Just two weeks after approving bids for new police cruisers and a street sweeper, Craig City Council added to the list of new equipment purchased for city use, approving bids for a new Hook Lift truck and system and a Street Flusher cab & chassis and body for the Road & Bridge and Solid Waste departments.

Craig City Council also approved a bid for a new infield groomer for Parks & Recreation in what turned out to be a busy, length council meeting Tuesday night.

The first approval of a bid went to the Solid Waste department Tuesday night, as City Council voted to approve an $87,410.00 bid from McCandless Truck Center for a cab & chassis for a hook lift truck.

McCandless Truck Center came in with a bid that fit all the criteria the department was looking for, leading to the approval from council.

City Council then approved a follow-up bid from Elite Equipment for a new hook lift system for the Solid Waste department at $63,400.00. The bid from Elite Equipment was the lowest bid, according to Road & Bridge Director Randy Call.

One meeting after receiving approval to buy a new street sweeper, the Road & Bridge department then pursued a new street flusher to help control dirt and dust. City Council approved bids for the street flusher cab & chassis from Transwest Trucks at $105,325.00, and a $126,540.00 bid from Faris Machinery for the street flusher body.

Both bids were the lowest the city received.

Moving away from vehicles, City Council then approved a bid of $17,461.00 from Potestio Brothers for an infield groomer, which Parks & Recreation Director Ryan Dennison said will be used on the infields at Woodbury Park.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com