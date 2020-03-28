Craig City Council agrees to take over ownership of Yampa Building

The Yampa Building at 775 Yampa Ave.

File Photo

Craig City Council agreed to take over ownership of the Yampa Building from the Moffat County School District Tuesday night during its by-weekly meeting.

Councilors unanimously adopted Resolution No. 6 (2020), determining a public need and instructing staff to move forward with the acquisition of the Yampa Building from the school district.

The vision of the building is that the Yampa building will be a community pillar serving as the Visitor Center, Tourism and Sportsman Headquarter and Chamber Business Hub. Partner agencies and businesses, events, programming and services will focus on engaging visitors, advancing small business and economic and community development.

“I would personally say I applaud this council, all the organizations, the Chamber, Jennifer Holloway…everybody,” Mayor Jarrod Ogden said. “This is the ideal, picturesque thing the community has been looking for for all these entities to come together and produce something like this for the community…it’s been a long process and it’s been tedious, but I feel like it’s a worthwhile project, and I think with the LMD coming onboard it’s going to be worth it. “

Previously, the Local Marketing District’s board unanimously approved funding of $262,590.00 for the Chamber and Visitor Center March 12 inside the City of Craig’s Council Chambers.

The facility will offer shared co-workspace, a group meeting room and resting areas for travelers.

Councilman Chris Nichols and Councilwoman Andrea Camp raised some concerns about long-term sustainability regarding tenants and potentially being stuck with the Yampa Building if funding from LMD were to dry up, but both were still fully in support of moving forward with the project.

On Thursday night at it’s monthly meeting, the Moffat County School District Board of Education unanimously approved the transfer of ownership of the Yampa Building from the school district to the city.

Dr. Elise Sullivan, who sits on the Board of Education, expressed her gratitude to the board and those involved with the Yampa Building project.

“I think we should be really pleased that an opportunity like this presented itself that met our goals, serves the public, and is very good for economic development,” Dr. Sullivan said. “This should be one area that the board feels very proud about.”

