Craig City Council agenda for July 28, 2020

AGENDA

CITY COUNCIL MEETING JULY 28, 2020

NOTE: City Council chambers will be reopened to the public for City Council meetings. There will be limited capacity of persons allowed in order to comply with the Social Distancing Requirements of at least six (6) feet. Once the seating capacity is met, the public will not be allowed to enter the facility.

City Council members and staff may attend the meeting in person or electronically.

Meeting Information

To watch the live stream of the meeting or watch the recording later:

1) City Website – https://www.ci.craig.co.us/ – City YouTube 2) YouTube – https://www.youtube.com – City of Craig

To sign up for Audience Participation for City Council meetings, please email City Clerk Liz White by 6:15 p.m. on July 28th at lwhite@ci.craig.co.us with your full name and home address. You will receive an email with further instructions.

6:30 pm ~ Council Meeting

Please note that action (including final action) may be taken on any or all of the following items:

Pledge of Allegiance

1. Call to Order

2. Approval of minutes from July 14, 2020 meeting 3. Approval of agenda

4. Public Comment

Note: Regular City Council meeting agendas and council packets are posted on the City’s website to keep City residents informed of City Council actions and deliberations that affect the community. Public Comment time is set aside for citizens to address the City Council on matters within the jurisdiction of the City. Each speaker is allocated three (3) minutes to speak. Speakers may not cede their time to another speaker. City Council can only act on matters that are on the Agenda but may place matters brought to their attention at this meeting on a future agenda for consideration. If you have documents to present to the City Council, please provide a minimum of eight (8) copies. In an effort to allow for a response to the comment, City employees will prepare responses to public comments provided to the City Clerk at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting. You can submit your comments in writing or email. Please submit comments no later than close of business the day before the scheduled meeting addressed to City Clerk at the following email address; lwhite@ci.craig.co.us or drop your written comments at the front business office window to be delivered to the Clerk’s office. Please make sure that your name, address and phone number are included with the comment submitted.

Presentations A. Andy Daniels, Chief Executive Officer for Memorial Regional Health along with Chandler Larsen, Nursing Home Administrator for Sandrock Ridge Care & Rehab will provide council a status update on Memorial Regional Health. Consent Agenda

Note: The Consent Agenda consist of proposed actions on business matters which are considered routine and for which approval is based on previously approved City policy or practice. The Consent Agenda will be approved by a single motion to “Approve the Consent Agenda” and Council Members will vote without debate. Council Members may move to remove a Consent Agenda matter for any reason and request that it be handled separately for discussion and consideration. Matters removed from the Consent Agenda will be placed on the agenda as an item of “Other Business” for discussion and consideration.

A. Approval a Special Events Permit from the Craig Chamber of Commerce for events to take place during the Moffat County Fair on August 6th and 7th, 2020.

B. Approval of a renewal for a Tavern Liquor License for D&S Lanes, LLC dba Thunder Rolls Bowling Center located at 990 Industrial Avenue, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

C. Approval of a renewal for a Fermented Malt Beverage Liquor License for Dillon Companies, LLC dba City Market #15 located at 505 West Victory Way, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

D. Approval of a renewal for a Retail Liquor Store Liquor License for Gillam Inc. dba Stockmen’s Liquors located at 574 Pershing Street, Craig. No cause shown for denial.

Public Hearing-NONE Other Business (FIRST READING) Ordinance No. 1111 (2020) ~ an ordinance updating the Residential and Commercial Collection Fees. (FIRST READING) Ordinance No. 1112 (2020) ~ an ordinance amending Section 13.32.020 of the Craig Municipal Code to eliminate references to Double Capital Investment Fees for Unincorporated Areas. (INTRODUCTION) Ordinance No. 1113 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning vacancies on the city council; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election. (INTRODUCTION) Ordinance No. 1114 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the city manager; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election. (INTRODUCTION) Ordinance No. 1115 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the municipal judge; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election. (INTRODUCTION) Ordinance No. 1116 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning the mayor’s responsibility to present a State of the City Message; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election. (INTRODUCTION) Ord No. 1117 (2020) ~ an ordinance of the City of Craig, Colorado referring a question to the registered electors approving changes to the Craig City Charter concerning residency requirements for the city attorney; and setting a ballot measure for the November 3, 2020 Coordinated Election.

H. Award of bid for 0.5 MG East Barclay Tank Rehabilitation Project to WBS Coatings, Inc. in the amount of $153,350.

9. Staff Reports

A. Water/Wastewater reports for June.

B. Monthly Financial report for June.

10. City Manager/City Attorney Reports

11. Council Reports

12. Adjourn