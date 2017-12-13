Craig City Council adjourns until January

CRAIG — The Craig City Council meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 28 should be the final meeting of the council until the new year.

"There is nothing that we need to present that couldn't wait until Jan. 9," said City Manager Mike Foreman.

The council typically meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, meaning the next regularly scheduled meeting would have been the day after Christmas, but with pressing city business wrapped-up for the year, council members opted to cancel the Dec. 26 meeting.

In other council business Tuesday:

• City Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, granting a Special Events Liquor Permit for St. John's Greek Orthodox Church for its annual New Year's Eve dinner/dance Dec. 31 at the Moffat County Pavilion; renewing of a Tavern Liquor License for Delbert and Diana Knez, operating as The OP Bar n Grill at 536 E. Victory Way; and renewing of a Tavern Liquor License for VFW Post #4265 located at 419 E. Victory Way.

• City Council discussed the Local Marketing District Board and the recent resignations of four members. The city plans to appoint two new board members at its Jan. 9 meeting.

Recommended Stories For You

"As we know, Luke Tucker was appointed in November; two positions held by Roger Richmond and Victor Updike both resigned under controversy last week. Our task is to get that board up and moving as fast as we can," said Mayor John Ponikvar.

Councilmen Tony Bohrer and Jerod Ogden both expressed concern about trying to recruit new LMD board members without first working with the ex-officio board — representatives from Moffat County and the town of Dinosaur — to address the concerns that followed the resignations.

Ponikvar said that he would contact the ex-officio board to arrange a meeting prior to the appointment of new board members, adding that City Council would not delay the appointment of new members.

"Let's get those people in here and let them know that we will work on it,” Ponikvar said. “I feel we have people in the community interested in it that will step-up.”

The city plans to post the vacancies this week.

"If you know of anybody, send them to us," Foreman said.

• City Council appointed five members and two alternates to the Parks and Recreation and Trails Advisory Board.

Out of 12 applicants, Steve Martinson, Katherine Sampson, Samuel Serniak, Kip Hafey and Melany Neton were selected to become board members and will serve staggered, three-year terms.

Josh Veenstra and Amy Jones were selected as alternates.

The board will begin meeting in January, and among of its first agenda items will be to provide the city with a recommendation for a contractor to be responsible for developing the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

"I'd like to get them in at the ground level on this project," said Craig Parks and Recreation Director Dave Pike. "It's been two and a half years since the board was active."

• Interim Chief of Police Jerry DeLong presented the November 2017 Police Report to the council, followed by the city manager's report and a short report by City Attorney Sherman Romney regarding the near-final Transit Plan.

• During audience comments, one citizen spoke against term limits.

"Term limits are in the city charter. We are going to review the city charter, and maybe that's something that can be looked at. We're a home rule city, so if we make changes, the community has to vote on it," Ponikvar said.

Another citizen thanked council members for their work and wished them a Merry Christmas.