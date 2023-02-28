Craig church to host two-day conference this weekend

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a two-day local conference in Northwest Colorado on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.

Meetings will be held in the Craig chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1295 W. Ninth St., and are open to anyone who would like to know more about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Speakers will include church leaders serving in the Vernal Temple, the Denver South mission area, and local church officials of the Craig Stake.

The Saturday session for adults will be from 6-8 p.m. and the Sunday session for all ages will be from 10 a.m. – noon. Following the Sunday general session, there will be a devotional for youth ages 11-18 and their parents.