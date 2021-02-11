Craig chief of Police resigns, effective March 1, city says
Craig Chief of Police Jerry DeLong submitted his letter of resignation this week, according to City Manager Peter Brixius.
According to Brixius, DeLong’s resignation will be effective March 1.
News of the resignation came Thursday, with the three-year chief stepping down from the department, of which he was a member for 35 years total.
“We wish Jerry well,” Brixius said. Brixius later declined to comment further on the move, stating personnel matters within city employment are confidential.
When asked for comment Thursday afternoon, DeLong declined, stating that his legal representation has advised him not to comment on the issue.
The Craig Press on Thursday filed two records requests under the Colorado Open Records Act to for more information about DeLong leaving the police department.
The statement from the city comes on the heels of two executive sessions that appear to pertain to law enforcement following Tuesday’s council meeting.
One was “ to obtain legal advice regarding Juvenile Records Request made pursuant to the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act.”
The second was “ to obtain legal advice regarding Juvenile Records Request made pursuant to the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act.”
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
BLM closes Vermillion Falls Road due to sinkhole
Sinkholes have forced the closure of Vermillion Falls Road west of Maybell, a Bureau of Land Management news release states.