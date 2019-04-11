Craig Chamber to offer Beyond Excellence Service Training

Area businesses will have a free opportunity to certify front-line customer service staff.

As part of the Business Opportunity Toolkit, Craig Chamber of Commerce and Smart Business Alliance are hosting a three-day customer service certification class Beyond Excellence Service Training. The BEST course will cover customer service, soft skills, team building, hospitality, local tourism and more.

The first class is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 22 followed by the second class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, finishing with a third class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6. Location will be provided upon registration.

The course is free, and lunch will be provided. Certification and recognition pins will be received upon completion. Spaces are limited.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact 970-824-5689 or info@Craig-chamber.com.