Craig Chamber of Commerce to host the 2023 National Civics Bee
The Craig Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.
This is the first Civics Bee competition in the Yampa Valley and will engage youth in both Moffat and Routt counties. The initiative is organized in partnership with the Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
The purpose of the Civics Bee is to inspire youth to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
Middle school students from public, private, charter and home schools are invited to take part in the first-round civics essay competition. For the essay, students are asked to identify a problem facing their local community and to propose a solution to the problem.
After the selection panel reviews the 500-word essays, the top 20 students will be selected to move on to the final round of the competition, which is a live quiz event to test their civics knowledge.
The Craig Chamber of Commerce will host the live quiz event in April, and the finalists and winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place winner. The top three finalists from the competition will have a chance to compete at nationals.
The deadline for student essay submissions is Feb. 24. For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and to submit an essay, visit: my.reviewr.com/civicsbee/site/CivicsBee/CO/CraigChamberofCommerce.
