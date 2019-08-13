Craig Chamber hosts After Hours Mixer at Marcia Car

The Marcia Car offers a look at the history of Moffat County.

File photo

Craig Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer this week with a historical theme.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the historic Marcia Car on the corner of Washington Street and Victory Way.

The evening includes a tea party, the skit “Who is David Moffat” by the cast of the Historic Ghost Walk, old-fashioned photos for a fee, and tours of the Marcia Car.

For more information, call 970-824-5689.