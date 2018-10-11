Craig Chamber hires Jennifer Holloway as new executive director

CRAIG – Craig resident Jennifer Holloway has been hired as the new executive director of the Craig Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the board of directors on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Holloway replaces Christina Oxley, who resigned from the position in August.

For the last seven years, Holloway has served as director of student support at Colorado Northwestern Community College, where her wide-ranging responsibilities have included everything from academic advising and campus safety to career and transfer counseling and advising student government. Prior to that, she worked in both corporate and entrepreneurial environments, holding a managerial position at Safeway and running her own natural wellness consultation business.

"The Chamber is thrilled to find a new executive director with such a strong, varied background and skills in business, finance, organizational leadership, and communications – in addition to her local knowledge and well-established relationships throughout the community," said Board President Amy Updike in the release. "Jennifer is going to be a fantastic fit here as we seek to take Chamber programming and member support to a whole new level."

Holloway said the position was a highly appealing and logical next step for her career, which has long included a focus on community well-being and engagement. Her volunteer activities have included serving on the boards of Moffat County United Way and the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and as a member of the Moffat County Emergency Response Training Committee and the Moffat County Public Information Officer Committee.

"It is an honor to be selected to be the next Chamber director," Holloway said. "I am excited to become more engaged in the business community and work together to make Craig and Moffat County an even better place to live and visit. I see great potential for innovation, inclusion and positive change. I’m looking forward to building relationships with local partners and getting to know each Chamber business to find the best way to serve them and how we can support a common community vision."

Known officially as the Craig Chamber of Commerce & Moffat County Visitor Center, the Chamber serves as a welcome mat and critical information resource for hunters, tourists and others who visit the region.

In 2017, the Visitor Center served nearly 25,000 customers – with a 100 percent satisfaction rate recorded on consumer surveys. The Chamber also represents approximately 400 businesses, helping them market themselves and network with other local entities.