Craig Chamber brings back ‘Kidpreneurs’ for summer

As the temperature rises, so do Craig’s business stars of tomorrow.

The Craig Chamber of Commerce’s “Kidpreneurs” program is back Wednesday for the summer after a year off following its introduction in 2019.

The program, which encourages young people to engage in the entrepreneurial spirit of starting a business, provides space and guidance to the area’s youth tycoons.

“At the Chamber, our whole thing is supporting business,” said Brittany Young, executive assistant and marketing coordinator for the Chamber. “Being able to help local young kids who want to start a business and be entrepreneurs — you’ll see lemonade stands on a random street all summer — we wanted to give them a more centrally located spot and do a little advertising for it and help them learn about the business side.”

The Chamber, which moved to a new location on 775 Yampa Ave. in the last year, will have more space on which young businesses can display and vend their wares

“It was a good spot on our old location on Victory Way, but this year on Yampa is even better,” Young said. “Bigger yard — I don’t know how many we’ll have, but we can have four or five compared to last time it was just two or three. Our hope is to fill up the front yard.”

Tuesday afternoon, just one business was signed up for the first Wednesday, which will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this and every week of the summer. That first business was listed as selling pottery and art.

“It’s fun,” Young said. “We’ve had a mix. Snowcones, green chile, paintings. It’s super cool and a good variety.”

The requirement is to for the business owners 15 years old or younger, Young said. They’re also required to bring cash to make change.

Other recommendations: Sell at a fair price; make signs that are visible from the street; talk to people on the street; be polite; track sales; calculate profit; clean up after; and be creative.

“I’d love to encourage kids to take advantage,” Young said. “We’d love to have our yard full every Wednesday. We had a pretty good crowd last time once people got used to it being every week at the old building. I encourage the community members to come out as well, especially if they haven’t seen the new building yet. Lots going on here, and we’ll have a new group (of businesses) every Wednesday.”