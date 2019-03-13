Craig campus of CNCC cancels Wednesday classes due to potent winter storm

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the Craig Campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College will be closed Wednesday, March 13, and all classes are cancelled.

The closure is the result of a potent storm cycle that is expected to impact much of Colorado throughout the day Wednesday and into the evening hours. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises that heavy snow and high winds may create whiteout conditions in some areas, making travel difficult or impossible.

While the brunt of the storm is expected to impact the Front Range — with blizzard conditions forecast for Denver today and into Thursday morning — travel conditions are expected to be impacted statewide.

In Northwest Colorado, CDOT and other agencies will work together to determine if avalanche control operations are required to keep high country passes safe for the traveling public.

CDOT also advises that Douglas Pass, on Colorado Highway 139 in Mesa County, will close about 7 p.m. Wednesday and may remain closed through Thursday morning due to avalanche danger.

In addition, Colorado Highway 65 over Grand Mesa will close around noon Wednesday for avalanche mitigation.

Otherwise, Moffat County remains under a winter weather advisory until midnight Wednesday, and the National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 5 inches of additional snow accumulations with blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility.

CDOT encourages motorists to slow down, plan ahead, and be prepared to drive in tough winter conditions.

This is a developing story, and the Craig Press will provide updates on changing conditions throughout the day.