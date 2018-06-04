Craig campus college vice president accepts job in Wyoming

CRAIG — Janell Oberlander, vice president of Colorado Northwestern Community College, has accepted a position with Gillette College, in Gillette, Wyoming.

She announced the news that she had accepted the offer in an email sent to her staff at CNCC on Monday, June 4.

"I wanted to take a few minutes to let you know that I have accepted a position in Wyoming and will be working with President (Ron) Granger over the next few days to work out the details of my departure," she wrote.

Oberland graduated from Campbell County High School in Gillette and is a former Gillette College student.

The Gillett News Record reported on May 17 that Oberlander was visiting the school and the community as part of the application process and that she was "excited at the prospect of returning to her hometown to serve as the college's next vice president."

Look for a longer story about Oberlander in the Craig Press online and in print later this week.

