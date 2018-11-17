Craig businessman helps to grow local donations for new medical office building

CRAIG — As the foundation is set and the walls are raised, the community has been digging deep to support Memorial Regional Health’s new medical office building, currently under construction adjacent to The Memorial Hospital.

Tunies & Such owner Bob Meckley joined other area businesses with his own $1,000 contribution to the Memorial Regional Health Foundation.

“I think the project needs to move forward,” he said.

He added he also believes in giving back to an organization at which he has been a customer over the years.

Meckley isn’t alone in his generosity. MRH Executive Director Eva Peroulis said the foundation has, to date, received $869,000 toward the goal of raising $1 million.

“I’m glad to see it,” Meckley said. “We need the facility.”