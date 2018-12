CRAIG — The Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries will introduce new library hours beginning Jan. 1.

New library hours will be as follows.

• Monday and Tuesday — noon to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday — closed

• Thursday — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Friday— closed

Recommended Stories For You

• First and last Saturday of each month — 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday — closed.