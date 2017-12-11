Craig Boys & Girls Club given $3.3K by AmeriGas

CRAIG — When the AmeriGas Propane company offered funds to allow district offices to support local nonprofits, district staff choose to support the Craig Boys & Girls Club, awarding the club $3,300.

“We feel it’s just a great program, one of the best things our community does,” said District Manager Steve Cless.

Cless and AmeriGas Customer Relations Representative Kathy Marshall presented the check to club Executive Director Dana Duran on Monday, Dec. 11.

The partnership has allowed the club to do new things, such as the Parade of Lights and an end of summer barbecue, Duran said.

Part of the money also goes toward small scholarships, which allow a greater number of club members to participate in fee-paying programs.

“We plan to continue the Parade of Lights, barbecue and an annual $500 scholarship,” Cless said.