Craig Boys & Girls Club given $3.3K by AmeriGas

Sasha Nelson/staff

Craig Boys & Girls Club receives $3,300 from AmeriGas on Monday, funds that will be used to purchase supplies and provide small scholarships to help more children participate in club programs. Pictured, from left, are club Executive Director Dana Duran, AmeriGas Customer Relations Representative Kathy Marshall and Amerigas District Manager Steve Cless.

CRAIG — When the AmeriGas Propane company offered funds to allow district offices to support local nonprofits, district staff choose to support the Craig Boys & Girls Club, awarding the club $3,300.

“We feel it’s just a great program, one of the best things our community does,” said District Manager Steve Cless.

Cless and AmeriGas Customer Relations Representative Kathy Marshall presented the check to club Executive Director Dana Duran on Monday, Dec. 11.

The partnership has allowed the club to do new things, such as the Parade of Lights and an end of summer barbecue, Duran said.

Part of the money also goes toward small scholarships, which allow a greater number of club members to participate in fee-paying programs.

“We plan to continue the Parade of Lights, barbecue and an annual $500 scholarship,” Cless said.

