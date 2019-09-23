Craig boy on bike injured after collision with car

A deputy with the Moffat County Sheriff's Office directs traffic after a boy on a bike was involved in a collision with a vehicle Monday, Sept. 23.

Clay Thorp/Staff

A Craig boy suffered minor injuries Monday, Sept. 23 after being struck by a vehicle.

Craig Fire/Rescue and EMS with Memorial Regional Health responded to the intersection of West Victory Way and Legion Street about 4 p.m. to find a boy on a bike had suffered a leg injury.

Devin Jurgensen was in the Kum & Go across the street when she said her son ran to the boy’s aid in the moments after the incident.

“My kid got out and actually knows him,” Jurgensen said. “He lives across the street from us, so he ran over to see if he was ok.”

Jurgensen said the boy suffered minor injuries to his lower leg, but was able to hobble to a nearby set of steps where first responders were quick to reach the youngster.

“His lower leg, knee and ankle look hurt,” Jurgensen said. “He was able to walk.”

EMS personnel could be seen tending to the boy Monday as officers with the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office rerouted traffic on a busy West Victory Way.

EMS did not transport the boy via ambulance to a local hospital.

Visit CraigDailyPress.com for more updates on this developing report as they become available.