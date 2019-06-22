Craig, Baggs seeking membership of military family members in Blue Star Moms

Residents of Craig and Baggs, Wyoming are looking for people interested in supporting military veterans by joining Blue Star Moms.

An informational meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 15 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265, 419 E. Victory Way for those interested.

Blue Star Mothers of America is a congressionally chartered organization for the moms of anyone currently or previously in the military, whether enlisted in guard or reserves, ROTC, or enrolled in an academy.

Blue Star chapters support veterans and their families during holidays and times of need, help organize events for Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Independence Day, and serve as a support group for each other.

Members send care packages and letters, host parades and homecomings, and recognize high school students joining the military. They also organize meals, clothing, or other help for veterans in need.

According to the website bsma.memberclicks.net, the group has more than 6,000 members in over 200 chapters throughout the nation.

Active members must be mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, or foster mothers of military personnel. Associate members can be other family relations such as aunts and sisters. There is an associate dad membership as well.

For more information, call Tonya Louthan at 970-629-0726, Cora Wagoner at 970-629-0984 or Tomi Sue Wille at 307-383-7987.