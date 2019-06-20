Craig auto owners take honors during Young Life Car Show as fundraiser wheels in nearly $10K

The 2019 Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show raised nearly $10,000 for the local youth organization during Father’s Day weekend.

With dozens of entries locally and from as far away as the Lone Star State, the 15th annual event attracted all types of auto enthusiasts, weighing in on their favorite displays through monetary donation.

Taking Best in Show among cars was Tom Shockley of Washington, Utah for his 1930 Marquette Model 37, while Craig’s Kevin Harvey’s 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide was named the best bike.

2019 Bear River Young Life Best in Show-Car: 1930 Marquette Model 37, owned by Tom Shockley of Washington, Utah

Courtesy Photo

2019 Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show Best in Show-Motorcycle: 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, owned by Kevin Harvey of Craig

Courtesy Photo

Craig’s Rick Mosher won both Owner’s Choice and Commissioner’s Choice for a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport.

2019 Bear River Young Life Owner’s Choice and Commissioner’s Choice: 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport, owned by Craig’s Rick Mosher.

Courtesy Photo

Craig residents picked up several more honors, including People’s Choice for Chuck Zulian’s 1957 Ford Thunderbird; Best Modern for Larry Kunkle’s 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Yellow Jacket; and Best Under Construction for Matt Medina’s 1971 Chevrolet Malibu.

Young Life Director David Pressgrove and area group members handed out trophies for the day to the top vote-getters of the event, which also featured a different kind of horsepower with a visit from Operation Unicorn through Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado.