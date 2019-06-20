Craig auto owners take honors during Young Life Car Show as fundraiser wheels in nearly $10K
The 2019 Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show raised nearly $10,000 for the local youth organization during Father’s Day weekend.
With dozens of entries locally and from as far away as the Lone Star State, the 15th annual event attracted all types of auto enthusiasts, weighing in on their favorite displays through monetary donation.
Taking Best in Show among cars was Tom Shockley of Washington, Utah for his 1930 Marquette Model 37, while Craig’s Kevin Harvey’s 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide was named the best bike.
Craig’s Rick Mosher won both Owner’s Choice and Commissioner’s Choice for a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport.
Craig residents picked up several more honors, including People’s Choice for Chuck Zulian’s 1957 Ford Thunderbird; Best Modern for Larry Kunkle’s 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Yellow Jacket; and Best Under Construction for Matt Medina’s 1971 Chevrolet Malibu.
Young Life Director David Pressgrove and area group members handed out trophies for the day to the top vote-getters of the event, which also featured a different kind of horsepower with a visit from Operation Unicorn through Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding of Northwest Colorado.
Best of Show-Car — Tom Shockley, Washington, Utah; 1930 Marquette Model 37
Best of Show-Motorcycle, Kevin Harvey, Craig; 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Young Life Choice — Stan Goodwin, Casper, Wyoming; 1956 Plymouth Belvedere
Owner’s Choice — Rick Mosher, Craig; 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport
People’s Choice — Chuck Zulian, Craig; 1957 Ford Thunderbird
Best Original — John Davis, Grand Junction; 1959 Chevy Apache 3100 Pickup
Best Classic — Stan Goodwin, Casper, Wyoming; 1956 Plymouth Belvedere
Best Muscle Car — Gary Simper, Vernal, Utah; 1957 Ford Thunderbird
Best Hot Rod — Vern Bahlmann, Loveland; 1928 Pontiac Vicky Coupe
Best Modern — Larry Kunkle, Craig; 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Yellow Jacket
Best Under Construction — Matt Medina, Craig; 1971 Chevrolet Malibu
Best Off-Road — Mark Buchanan, Fruita; 1985 Jeep CJ
Best Truck — Steve Carver, Gypsum; 1955 Willys Pickup
Best Import — Dave Winters, Steamboat Springs; 1965 Morris Minor Traveller
Commissioner’s Choice — Rick Mosher, Craig; 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport
Sheriff’s Choice — Stan Goodwin, Casper, Wyoming; 1956 Plymouth Belvedere
Farthest Traveled — Larry Fisk, Dalhart, Texas; 1966 Chevrolet C-10 Fleetside
