Craig athletes have happy hoops Independence Day with tourney win in Meeker

From left, Quincy Lowe, Antonia Vasquez, Megan Neton and Brook Wheeler gather as the winners of the girls middle school division in Meeker's Stars N Stripes 3-on-3 Shootout.

Basketball-CDP-071019

Craig athletes held strong during a Fourth of July basketball tournament on the road.

As part of the Stars N Stripes 3-on-3 Shootout during the Meeker Range Call, Quincy Lowe, Antonia Vasquez, Megan Neton and Brook Wheeler won the girls middle school division.

The four hoopsters, who will enter eighth-grade at Craig Middle School this fall, swept the competition in their age group with three wins in a half-court format.

Games went to either 15 minutes or 15 points, whichever came first, by the rules of Meeker’s Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District.

Bulldog basketball boys, who won the Meeker tourney last year, finished 2-2 and third overall in the high school division with a lineup that included Cort Murphy, Catcher Jackson, Easton Briggs and Johnny Lopez.

High school ages were combined with two adult teams, with Craig athletes earning a win against one of the adult teams.