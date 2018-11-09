Craig agencies respond to multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 13
November 9, 2018
CRAIG — Craig and Moffat County’s emergency responders were on the scene Friday morning at the intersection of First Street and Colorado Highway 13, the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash.
The collision resulted in significant damage, as one vehicle was rolled over the east side of the highway.
Responders have not yet been able to provide information about related injuries.
Craig Press will have more on this story as it develops.