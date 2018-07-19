Craig a possible location for CDOT bus expansion

DENVER — Craig could be a potential stop for the state’s inter-regional bus service in the future.

The state’s first state-owned and operated bus system is marking its third year of connecting the state’s major population and employment centers and local transit entities. Bustang, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s inter-regional bus service, has exceeded ridership, revenue and fare box recovery projections during its first three years of service.

Since its inaugural run in 2015, Bustang’s ridership has increased by 300 percent and provided service to more than 450,000 passengers. Ridership is averaging 17,000 passenger per month.

“Usually, it takes about a year to build a ridership within a new transportation system, but we actually exceeded our projected passenger numbers during our first year,” said CDOT Director of Transit and Rail David Krutsinger. “We’ve continued to exceed expectations over the last couple years.”

In the past two years, Colorado Springs, Vail and Grand Junction were added. Later this year, CDOT expects to extend Bustang service to Pueblo. Other locations expected for expansions include Greeley, Steamboat Springs and one or two locations in the Eastern Plains, depending on funding and availability of resources.

Craig is on the radar for future service, according to CDOT communications manager Bob Wilson. It is dependent on having adequate funding to source drivers and buses. Initially, the line would run from Frisco to Steamboat Springs, with a future expansion west to Hayden and Craig.