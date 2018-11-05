CRAFT workshop to focus on long-term planning

CRAIG — The Moffat County Tourism Association will host its fifth CRAFT Studio 101 workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in Room 185 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

CRAFT, an acroynym for Colorado Rural Acadamy of Tourism, is a 12-week, comprehensive training program provided to select rural communities that are in the beginning stages of building tourism into a viable and sustainable economic strategy.

Thursday's session will focus on long-term action planning and implementation of ideas generated during the first four workshops. The group will focus on the key points developed thus far, with an eye toward connecting those points to an action plan.

Specific, long-term actions will be identified and assigned to owners, and timelines and deadlines will be set.

Thursday's sessions will also deal with developing a vision for what success will look like, as well as troubleshooting for when efforts go off track.

Funding options will also be discussed.

Recommended Stories For You

The public is welcome to attend and participate, but reservations are required.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact mcta@moffatcounty.net or 970-824-2335.